By Trend

There are 321 "smart" sub-artesian systems in Azerbaijan, Dilgam Sharifov, representative of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, told Trend on May 19.

"These sub-artesian wells differ from others by SCADA system installed there," Sharifov added. "There are more than 8,200 sub-artesian wells controlled by the company. SCADA system has been installed on many wells drilled since 2018 and used up till now."

"The wells are monitored, turned on and off at a distance by means of cameras through this system," representative of the company added. "A limit for the water supply is set. SCADA system is very important to prevent the loss of electricity and water."

The representative of the company added that this system is used in 14 districts of the country, but sometimes a problem arises in its installation due to the lack of internet or power outages.

"SCADA system is used on sub-artesian wells in Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Tovuz, Samukh, Goranboy, Shamkir and other districts," Sharifov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz