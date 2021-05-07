By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan will sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of auditing.

The MoU was discussed during the trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan’s Accounts Chamber Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov and his Turkish and Uzbek counterparts Seyit Ahmet and Bakhodir Turabov respectively.

During the meeting held in the videoconference format, the parties discussed cooperation between the three countries’ audit chambers within the framework of ECOSAI (Economic Cooperation Organization Supreme Audit Institutions) organization and at the bilateral level. The need for cooperation in strengthening external public financial control was emphasized.

Turkey’s Accounts Chamber Chairman underlined the importance of this meeting in terms of discussing the future activities of the supreme audit organizations of the three countries.

Moreover, Uzbekistan’s Accounts Chamber First Deputy Chairman briefed the participants on the possibility of bringing cooperation to a new level through joint activities. In addition, he stressed the need to sign a trilateral memorandum of understanding in the field of auditing.

He noted the importance of organizing trainings and meetings to share knowledge and experience, as well as studying methodological recommendations and manuals developed on the basis of international standards.

In turn, Azerbaijan’s Accounts Chamber Chairman spoke about the recent activities successfully carried out as a result of the cooperation of members of the supreme audit body with the ECOSAI organization.

The parties discussed the implementation of relevant measures to develop cooperation in the future.

