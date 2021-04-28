The leading mobile operator provides its business customers with high-speed internet, unlimited corporate calls, special discounts on bill and free smartphone handsets.

Aiming to support the growth of business ecosystem in the country, Azercell Business is offering the new revitalized My Business tariff plans to its new and existing customers. Specifically designed to provide maximum benefit and freedom of use, updated My Business Tariff Plans are more customer friendly. Tailored to meet any customer’s needs they offer convenient conditions for the use of voice countrywide minutes, unlimited corporate calls and 4G high-speed mobile internet.

Along with the new My Business Tariff Plans, Azercell Business welcomes its corporate clients at the newly established My Business Club. Members of My Business Club will benefit from a number of rewards such as My Business Loyalty program feature with the help of which customers will be able to get special discounts on their bill and free handsets, unique offers for trainings from Azercell Academy, invitations for special corporate events, and many other exclusive benefits.

In his announcement, Nijat Aliyev, head of Product Strategy and Management section of Azercell Business stated: “It has been our mission over the last year to partner and support our clients on their digital transformation journey as they look to the future with our advanced and innovative communication solutions. With that in mind, we were happy to introduce such solution as My Business Web to support the digitalization of Business segment during the pandemics and offer the “GigaMax“ Unlimited Internet Packs for our corporate customers so that they could benefit from fast internet as much as they need.

In turn, the new revitalized My Business tariff plans address the basic communication needs of our customers such as, simplicity, reliability, cost control, and security. This enables our clients to focus on further developing their businesses as well as serving their customers, rather than spending time and resources on managing their daily communication and connectivity needs. I strongly believe that our new My Business Tariff Plans will provide our customers with the advantage of effective and convenient operation anywhere in the country”.

For further information on new My Business tariff and My Business Club loyalty program please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate.html.

For any further information please contact Azercell Call Center for corporate clients: *6050

