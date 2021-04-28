By Ayya Lmahamad

Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The farm will be initially for 300-400 cattle heads and then be increased to 1,000 cattle heads, a representative of one of Israeli companies said during a video conference with President Ilham Aliyev in Zangilan on April 27, Azertag reported.

The company representative congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of the occupied territories in the Karabakh region.

Noting that their company is dealing with technology and smart farms, the company representative stated that they have sensors that connect on the farm to data analysis software, which are connected to feeding, the health of the cattle, and milking. In addition, the representative emphasized that the animals will be equipped with sensors.

“We want to bring to Azerbaijan, the Karabakh region our knowledge and experience in the field of dairy farm technology, which Israel possesses. Thanks a lot for this opportunity. We look forward to working with you,” the company’s representative added.

Buffalos in the farm will be imported from Italy.

Buffalo Dairy project’s Project Manager Giuseppe Rizzoli who also joined the video conference with President Aliyev, stressed that the business idea is to realize a full equipment buffalo dairy farm for high-quality production of mozzarella burrata and other buffalo cheeses in the Zangilan region.

“As you know, Mr. President buffalo mozzarella is produced all over the world any country tries to reach the same quality and taste, looking for production. But “mozzarella di bufala” remains an Italian export only, because we think that the most important factor of success in the field is not only the technical machinery that we have but it’s the hands of the cheesemaker masters,” Rizzoli underlined.

The project manager emphasized that after building the dairy, the company will provide a complete training course for cheesemakers.

Furthermore, emphasizing that this is the first pilot project on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, President Ilham Aliyev noted the special attention paid to it.

Addressing the meeting, President Aliyev addressed his gratitude that “a company from Israel, company from Italy, from two friendly countries of Azerbaijan are joining this important project and we have international cooperation. We have companies from Turkey, from China, from Israel, from Italy all friendly countries.”

“This is really good international cooperation. I am sure it’s only the first step. Successful implementation of this project, of course, will allow us to use this experience in other destinations of Karabakh because we need to restore hundreds of villages, settlements, and cities,” Aliyev stressed.

