Azerbaijan is actively involved in the preparation of the legal framework for the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Jan Kleijssen, the Director of the Information Society – Action against Crime Directorate under the Council of Europe, said, Trend reports on Apr.26.

Kleijssen had made the remark during the Artificial Intelligence for Digital Governance Conference & Data Competition Confirmation online event organized by the Azerbaijani Center for the Development of Electronic Government.

According to him, artificial intelligence plays an important role in the development of several sectors.

The rapid development of AI fell in 2020, noted the director.

"AI-based face recognition can be effectively used by law enforcement agencies. Today, in the field of using artificial intelligence, measures are being taken to legitimize a number of provisions," said Kleijssen.

He pointed out that AI must meet international safety standards and norms.

"Of course, the use of artificial intelligence poses a certain risk. Some organizations, such as Amazon, have moved away from the use of AI. Several structures also restrict the use of artificial intelligence for certain people, for example, people with disabilities, women, disabled citizens," the director further said.

According to him, AI is an innovation, in the field of which there are currently a number of gaps.

"In order to fill these gaps, our committee has created a special working group that will develop a framework for the application of AI within the framework of legal norms. The first Convention on the Regulation of the Application of Artificial Intelligence Solutions will be created. Azerbaijan is actively involved in the process. We hope that this year we’ll provide a report on the document," added Kleijssen.

