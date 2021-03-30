By Trend

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Mar.30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 38.437 manat or $22.61 (1.31 percent) and made up 2,901.6195 manat or $1,706.83 per ounce.

The price of silver reduced by 0.5087 manat or 30 cents (1.2 percent) and amounted to 41.7995 manat ($24.59).

The price of platinum went down by 14.076 manat or $8.28 (0.7 percent) and equaled 1,997.6275 manat ($1,175.07).

The price of palladium fell by 215.679 manat or $126.87 (4.75 percent) and stood at 4,322.3265 manat ($2,542.54).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 106.2415 manat or $62.49 (3.5 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 4.6383 manat or $2.73 (10 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 81.9485 manat or $48.2 (3.9 percent) per ounce, while palladium grew by 202.1555 manat or $118.91 (4.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 150.7645 manat or $88.68 (5.5 percent), silver grew by 17.9919 manat or $10.58 (75.6 percent), platinum surged by 771.1625 manat or $453.62 (96.4 percent), while palladium spiked by 426.139 manat or $250.67 (10.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.30, 2021 2,901.6195 41.7995 1,997.6275 4,322.3265 Mar.29, 2021 2,940.0565 42.3082 2011.7035 4,538.0055 Feb.28, 2021 3,007.861 46.4378 2,079.576 4,120.171 Mar.30, 2020 2,750.855 23.8076 1,226.465 3,896.1875 Change in a day in man. -38.437 -0.5087 -14.076 -215.679 in % -1.31 -1.2 -0.7 -4.75 Change in a month in man. -106.2415 -4.6383 -81.9485 202.1555 in % -3.5 -10 -3.9 4.9 Change in a year in man. 150.7645 17.9919 771.1625 426.139 in % 5.5 75.6 62.9 10.9



