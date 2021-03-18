By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of cargo transportation in the Azerbaijani section of the transport corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) amounted to 3.2 million tons in January 2021, Azertag has reported.

During the reported period, 1.8 million tons or 56 percent of the cargo transportation was carried out by automobiles, 1.1 million tons or 33.8 percent by rail and 336,000 tons or 10.2 percent by sea.

Moreover, the share of transit cargoes in the total volume of freight traffic along TRACECA corridor amounted to 709,900 tons or 21.7 percent during the reported period.

It should be noted that in 2020, TRACECA transported 35.5 million tons of cargo through Azerbaijan, including 7.5 million tons or 21.2 percent of transit cargo.

Established in 1993, TRACECA is an international transport programme involving the European Union and 12 member states of the Eastern European, Caucasian and Central Asia region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan).

The programme aims to provide assistance to restore the transport infrastructure of the newly- independent states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, create a shortest transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia and thereby integrate the region into the West.

Thus, the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor connects Frankfurt (Germany) with Shanghai (China).

