By Trend

Azerbaijan took part in the fourth plenary meeting of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence, established by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the Electronic Government Development Center of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the Center, the meeting was devoted to the main elements of the legal framework based on the CE standards in the field of human rights, rule of law, and democracy.

"With the participation of Azerbaijan and a number of other parties, the ongoing work with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the field of classification of artificial intelligence (AI), protection of human rights in the era of AI and a number of other issues was discussed," the Center added.

The Azerbaijani side was represented by Fariz Jafarov, Director of the Electronic Government Development Center of Azerbaijan.

Along with the Azerbaijani delegation, the plenary session was attended by the CE member states, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rick Dams, as well as representatives of the bodies and structures of the CE, the European Court of Human Rights and other organizations.

In 2020, Fariz Jafarov, Director of the Center for the Development of Electronic Government of Azerbaijan, was elected as an observer member of the Bureau of the Committee on Artificial Intelligence from Azerbaijan by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

