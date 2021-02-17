By Trend

Financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is aimed at the entry of Russian companies into the Azerbaijani market, Trend reports referring to a source in Azerbaijan's Trade Representation in the country.

According to the source, a meeting of the mission’s business club on the ‘Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the financial sector’ was held on Feb.17.

During the event, issues of developing financial cooperation between the two countries and identifying promising areas of cooperation in this area were discussed.

Namig Khalilov, chief adviser of the representation's office, and Nuri Guliyev, head of the Russian Export Center’s Representation in Azerbaijan, addressed the meeting participants with a welcoming speech. The meeting’s moderator was Maria Suvorovskaya.

"The meeting participants made proposals for joint activities and projects aimed at the entry of Russian companies into the Azerbaijani market," the source said.

The trade representation is doing big work to promote the organization of an open, fast and constructive dialogue between the business circles of the two countries. This includes business missions, participation in exhibitions, meetings of the representation’s business club, as well as other significant projects and undertakings.

Every year Azerbaijan actively participates in the WorldFood Moscow exhibition and the Prodexpo international exhibition, acts as a partner country, organizes single national stands Made in Azerbaijan, where visitors have the opportunity to familiarize themselves in detail with the variety of Azerbaijani food products.

---

