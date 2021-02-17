By Trend

Improvement of the system of regulation and control of the activities of natural monopoly entities in Azerbaijan will become one of the main tasks defined in the ‘Strategic Road Map’ of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy for 2021-2023, Deputy Chief of the Service Mammad Abbasbayli said.

Abbasbayli made the remark at the online briefing ‘Results of 2020’, Trend reports on Feb.17.

According to him, the above map has also defined the criteria for the effective management and operation of a single internet portal for public procurement and for the adoption of more than 1,400 standards over the next three years within the National Standardization Program for 2021-2023.

The deputy chief noted that this concept will also reflect the issue of creating an electronic platform in the field of ensuring the uniformity of measurements, enhancing the potential of laboratory and testing infrastructure and digitalizing services to the population and entrepreneurs.

In conclusion, he emphasized that cooperation with international and regional organizations will also be realized in accordance with the mentioned strategic map, which is an important factor in the structure of antimonopoly policy.

