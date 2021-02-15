By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on February 15 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 1.768 manat or $1.04 (0.06 percent), amounting to 3,099.95 manat or $1,823, and an ounce of silver - by 0.8941 manat or 52 cents (1.95 percent), amounting to 46.8292 manat or $27.5. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 97.478 manat or $57.3 (4.69 percent) and amounted to 2,176.425 manat or $1,280, and per ounce of palladium - by 61.5485 manat or $36.2 (1.54 percent), amounting to 4,057.7215 manat or $2,386.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 49.2065 manat or $28.9 (1.6 percent), and an ounce of silver rose by 3.3474 manat or $1.96 (7.7 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 289.0595 manat or $170 (15.3 percent), and the price per ounce of palladium decreased by 40.936 manat or $24 (1 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose by 422.858 manat or $24.8 (15.8 percent), silver - by 16.8246 manat or $9.89 (56.1 percent), platinum - by 523.3195 manat or $307.8 (31.7 percent), and palladium fell by 95.3275 manat or $56 (2.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.15, 2021 3,099.95 46.8292 2,176.425 4,057.7215 Feb.12, 2021 3,098.182 45.9351 2,078.947 3,996.173 Jan.15, 2021 3,149.1565 43.4818 1,887.3655 4,098.6575 Feb.15, 2020 2,677.092 30.0046 1,653.1055 4,153.049 Change in a day: in man. 1.768 0.8941 97.478 61.5485 in % 0.06 1.95 4.69 1.54 Change in a month in man. -49.2065 3.3474 289.0595 -40.936 in % -1.6 7.7 15.3 -1 Change in a year: in man. 422.858 16.8246 523.3195 -95.3275 in % 15.8 56.1 31.7 -2.3

