By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 12.8 percent in January 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

In the same period, industrial products worth AZN 3.6 billion ($2.1bn) were produced, which is a decrease by 3.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019. The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 5.4 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Some 64.9 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 29.2 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.3 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.6 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 4 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 7.9 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 1.3 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 2.2 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 10.4 times, leather and leather products by 3.9 times, tobacco products by 2.9 times, wood processing and wood products by 2.8 times, rubber and plastic products by 97 percent, electric equipment by 96.3 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment 29.1 percent, production of machinery and equipment 23.5 percent, paper and cardboard by 21.4 percent, construction materials by 21.2 percent, chemical products by 14.3 percent, textile production by 10.9 percent, metallurgical products production by 8.1 percent, beverages by 4.8 percent and food products by 3 percent. In the meantime, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 1.9 percent, clothes by 10.3 percent, petroleum products by 20.4 percent, finished metal products by 24.9 percent, furtniture by 46.8 percent, computers, electronic and optical products by 53.4 percent, printing products by 60.3 percent and other vehicles by 66.7 percent.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz