The import and sale of wheat, the production, and sale of wheat flour and bread in Azerbaijan were proposed to be exempt from taxes for one more year in the amendment to the Tax Code during plenary meeting of the country’s parliament on Feb.2, Trend reports.

Earlier, the import and sale of wheat, production, and sale of wheat flour and bread in Azerbaijan were exempted from taxes until January 1, 2021.

It was proposed to extend the grace period for another year.

Also, given that the term of the decision on exemption from taxes on the production and sale of bran expires on March 1, 2021, and this area is important in terms of the development of livestock and poultry farming, it was also proposed to extend this period for one more year.

Following discussions the amendment was adopted by vote on first reading.

