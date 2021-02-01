By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry has held another meeting of the commission set up on presidential order “on the implementation of pilot projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources”, the ministry’s press service has reported.

During the meeting, chaired by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, the parties discussed a pilot project on construction of a wind power plant with an installed capacity of 240 MW.

The commission’s chairman stressed the importance of the agreements signed between ACWA Power and relevant agencies for the implementation of the first pilot project in the wind energy field in Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the project is implemented at the expenses of private investment and is aimed to expand the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

Furthermore, the parties were briefed on the changes to the relevant legislative acts related to land use and signed agreements, investment promotion document and the implementation of relevant measures on obligations under signed contracts. In addition, obtaining licenses and permits, work done together with relevant bodies in other directions and the next steps to be implemented were discussed during the meeting.

Touching upon the negotiation process with the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar company on the pilot project of solar power plant with an installed capacity of 230 MW, it was noted that the discussions are at the final stage and will be completed in the near future.

Representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Economy, Finance, Justice, Ecology and Natural Resources, Emergency Situations, Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, Central Bank, Azerenergy and Azerishig OJSC attended the video conference.

