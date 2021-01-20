By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and its southern neighbour Iran have signed an agreement on expanding cooperation in the railway sector, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Express has reported.

An agreement was signed by heads of the Azerbaijani and Iranian Railways Javid Gurbanov and Said Rasuli on January 19, during the meeting to discuss the development of cooperation in the railway sector between the two countries.

After the signing ceremony, the head of the Azerbaijan Railways got acquainted with the Iranian Railway Development Center. He stressed the need for exchange experiences and development of relations between the railway workers of the two countries.

The sides discussed the importance of the North-South corridor and the Rasht-Astara railroad. It was noted that this corridor will play an important role in the development of not only Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, but also other countries in the region, and will increase trade turnover through export-import operations through this route.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $339.1 million during 2020. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran amounted to $38.4 million, while import from Iran to $300.6 million.

