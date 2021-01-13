By Trend

Commissioning of land plots in Azerbaijan this year will be held through auction, Chairman of the Executive Council of the State Agency for Mineral Resources Management under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Samir Gurbanov told Trend.

According to Gurbanov, in this regard, the ministry has selected respective land plots.

"The deposits, ready for exploitation, are at the stage of agreement with the relevant executive authorities. Information about the plots put up for auction will be placed on the official website of the ministry," he said.

The chairman also noted that amendments are expected to be made to legislative acts to solve the problems arising in the mining land management.

As he pointed out, in this regard, meetings were held with experts.

"Very soon the proposals will be submitted to the government. They include a number of innovations and simplifications," added Gurbanov.

