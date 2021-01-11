By Trend

The movement of trains via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor on the Turkey (Istanbul) - China (Xi'an) route has become regular, the press service of ADY Container LLC, Azerbaijan Railway CJSC’s affiliate told Trend.

According to the press service, movement in this direction doesn’t envision a clear schedule, and trains will move as soon as cargo is ready, that is, the train will be sent fully completed.

The total length of the route is 8,693 kilometers (2 continents, 2 seas, and 5 countries). The estimated travel time from Turkey to China is 12 days.

The operators of the trains, departing from Istanbul to Xi'an city via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, are members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) - ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia), and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey).

Up until now, two freight transportations of export goods from Turkey to China have been carried out.

Besides, in November 2019, the first freight train was sent from China to Europe via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route through Turkey.

