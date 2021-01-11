By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express, a subsidiary of state-owned Azerbaijan Railways company, increased by 70 percent the number of wagons being repaired at Sharg wagon depot in 2020, the company has reported.

Sharg depot is located in Alat settlement of Garadagh district near capital Baku.

During the reported period, the total number of wagons repaired in the depot was 1,091, which is by 70 percent more compared to the 2019.

The highest figure was recorded in November, which is 147 repaired wagons. Among the freight cars repaired, there were 229 tank cars, 204 semi-cars, 219 covered wagons, 218 refrigerators, 219 platforms and 2 grain wagons.

It should be noted that the depot carries out current and depot repairs of freight cars to ensure uninterrupted transportation of goods by rail in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, ADY Express organized the work of the Sharg wagon depot within the framework of a special quarantine regime applied in the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic, created a shift mode, and the repair process of wagons continued without interruption. As a result, conditions have been created for the timely completion of repair work on freight wagons and their use in the transportation of goods.

Additionally, the depot is currently undergoing phased repairs. Reconstruction of the depot and its provision with modern engineering and technological equipment will make it possible to repair all types of freight cars that are part of the car fleet of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that the depot reconstruction concept has been developed taking into account the maximum maintenance of existing buildings and facilities, providing that the production process is not stopped.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

