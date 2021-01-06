By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held first in 2021 auction on placement short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on January 6, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The number of notes was 250 million manat ($147 million) with a circulation period of 28 days.

During the auction, 16 investors submitted 27 orders in the price range from 99.52 manat or $58.54 (6.24 percent) to 99.55 manat or $58.55 (5.76 percent).

According to the decision of the CBA, the cut-off price of the bonds amounted to 99.55 manat (5.76 percent), and the weighted average price - 99.55 manat (5.76 percent).

The total amount of orders at nominal prices surpassed 1 billion manat ($588.2 million), thereby exceeding the supply by more than 4 times.

The maturity date is February 3, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can acquire notes.

