The restoration process of business entities in the liberated Shusha city continues.

An ATM and a payment terminal of Kapital Bank have been installed in Bolmart shop in Shusha city, Azertag has reported.

With the help of the terminal, it will be possible to refill the balance of cards and current accounts, apply for a loan or BirKart, pay for credit, utilities, communications, television and internet, advance payment, alimony, insurance, court, municipal, tax payments, transfer money through "Xəzri", pay fines, for education and a number of other services.

In addition, in the near future, it will be possible to refill the balance of Azerigas and Azersu smart meters through the terminal.

It should be noted that earlier Kapital Bank's non-cash payment center was installed in the "AzCake" store in Shusha, which was included in the list of BirKart partners.

So far, a dental office, Bolmart shop, AzCake bakery and confectionary already started their operations in the liberated Shusha city. The first bakery and confectionery that consists of a production site and a store, is the first business entity that began its activities in Shusha, after its liberation.

Additionally, earlier the International Bank of Azerbaijan installed its first non-cash payment center in the branch of AzCake store.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh. The working group, which will initially number up to 60 people, have been given relevant instructions with the involvement of specialist from various fields. It is planned to conduct an initial assessment and inventory of the current state of infrastructure, land and other properties in Shusha.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

