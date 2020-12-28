By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of fruits and berries produced January-November 2020, Day.az has reported.

During the reporting period, some 1.1 billion tons of fruits and berries were produced in the country. The production growth amounted to 4.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Moreover, Azerbaijan imported 242.4 million tons of fresh fruits, which is by 6.5 percent less compared to the same period of last year.

In the meantime, the country imported 187,600 tons of fresh vegetables worth $187.5 million during the reporting period. The import of fresh vegetables has increased by 12.4 percent in quantitative terms, and by 4.1 percent in value terms.

It should be noted that during the first ten months of 2020, the export of fruits and vegetables amounted to $467.3 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $19.8 billion during the period of January-October 2020. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $11.1 billion or 55.9 percent, while import amounted to $8.7 billion or 44.1 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $2.3 billion.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz