The International Bank of Azerbaijan has installed its first non-cash payment center in liberated Shusha city after its liberation from 28 years of Armenian occupation, the bank reported in its official website.

The center is located in the branch of AzCake store, which is the first business entity opened in Shusha since liberation and is ready for citizens’ use.

The bank said that the number of facilities in the city will gradually increase, and respectively, in each of them, the bank will install new non-cash payment centers.

There are also plans to install several ATMs in the city. In the coming months, a branch of the International Bank of Azerbaijan will also be opened. This will allow residents to use the bank’s products and services from the first days after their return to the homeland and the restoration of life in these regions.

It should be noted that the International Bank of Azerbaijan is the first bank that began its activities in the liberated territories. The first ATM was installed in the Hadrut settlement at the beginning of December.

Earlier, Pasha Bank and Kapital Bank also announced their readiness to open bank’s branches in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Shusha was the last of Armenian-occupied cities liberated on November 8 following the 44-day-war that started on September 27.

