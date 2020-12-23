By Trend

Azerbaijan has enough resources for internal borrowing, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan said at a meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Dec.23.

According to Rustamov, Azerbaijan intends to open its domestic market to citizens and small investors, including foreign investors.

He added that it’s very important to develop the domestic borrowing market, which is a practice used in other countries.

