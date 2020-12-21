By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways, continues to export carbamide, which is produced at SOCAR’s carbamide plant, the company has reported.

Carbamide, transported in big bags of 800 kg each, is loaded at the station of H.Z.Tagiyev, into semi-wagons provided by the Georgian Railways and transported to the Black Sea ports of Georgia. Afterwards, carbamide transported during 3-4 days along the route H.Zeynalabdin-Boyuk Kesik/Batumi, is loaded in the ports of Poti or Batumi and delivered by sea.

ADY Express transported a total of 115,000 tons of carbamide, from the first cargo transportation in October 2019 to November 2020. The transportation process is planned to continue.

It should be noted that ADY Express which transports carbamide through the territory of Azerbaijan, carries out cargo transportation together with Georgian Railways Logistics and Terminals, a partner company in Georgia.

SOCAR Carbamide plant, constructed in the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, was put into operation on January 2019. The plant is capable of production 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide. In addition, about 70 percent of production is intended for export.

