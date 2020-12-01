By Trend
The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 25.942 manat or $15.26 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 3,036.115 manat or $1,785.95 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 1.4318 manat or 84 cents (3.83 percent) and amounted to 38.8601 manat ($22.85).
The price of platinum increased by 40.1795 manat or $23.635 (2.46 percent) and amounted to 1.673,7265 manat (98 cents).
The price of palladium decreased by 41.701 manat or $24.53 (1.01 percent) and amounted to 4,068.933 manat ($2,393.49).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 149.787 manat or $88.11 (4.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 215.7555 manat or $126.915 (14.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.0408 manat or 61 cents (2.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 295.9445 manat or $174.085 (7.8 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 557.022 manat or $327.66 (22.5 percent), silver grew by 10.0142 manat or $5.890 (34.7 percent), palladium rose by 950.895 manat or $559.35 cents (30.5 percent) and platinum increased by 149.9655 manat or $88.215 (9.8 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec. 1, 2020
|
3,036.115
|
38.8601
|
1,673.7265
|
4,068.933
|
Nov. 30, 2020
|
3,010.173
|
37.4283
|
1,633.547
|
4,110.634
|
Nov. 1, 2020
|
3,185.902
|
39.9009
|
1,457.971
|
3,772.9885
|
Dec. 1, 2019
|
2,479.093
|
28.8459
|
1,523.761
|
3,118.038
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
25.942
|
1.4318
|
40.1795
|
-41.701
|
in %
|
0.86
|
3.83
|
2.46
|
-1.01
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-149.787
|
-1.0408
|
215.7555
|
295.9445
|
in %
|
-4.7
|
-2.6
|
14.8
|
7.8
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
557.022
|
10.0142
|
149.9655
|
950.895
|
in %
|
22.5
|
34.7
|
9.8
|
30.5
