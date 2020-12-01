By Trend

The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 25.942 manat or $15.26 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 3,036.115 manat or $1,785.95 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.4318 manat or 84 cents (3.83 percent) and amounted to 38.8601 manat ($22.85).

The price of platinum increased by 40.1795 manat or $23.635 (2.46 percent) and amounted to 1.673,7265 manat (98 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 41.701 manat or $24.53 (1.01 percent) and amounted to 4,068.933 manat ($2,393.49).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 149.787 manat or $88.11 (4.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 215.7555 manat or $126.915 (14.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.0408 manat or 61 cents (2.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 295.9445 manat or $174.085 (7.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 557.022 manat or $327.66 (22.5 percent), silver grew by 10.0142 manat or $5.890 (34.7 percent), palladium rose by 950.895 manat or $559.35 cents (30.5 percent) and platinum increased by 149.9655 manat or $88.215 (9.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 1, 2020 3,036.115 38.8601 1,673.7265 4,068.933 Nov. 30, 2020 3,010.173 37.4283 1,633.547 4,110.634 Nov. 1, 2020 3,185.902 39.9009 1,457.971 3,772.9885 Dec. 1, 2019 2,479.093 28.8459 1,523.761 3,118.038 Change in a day: in man. 25.942 1.4318 40.1795 -41.701 in % 0.86 3.83 2.46 -1.01 Change in a month in man. -149.787 -1.0408 215.7555 295.9445 in % -4.7 -2.6 14.8 7.8 Change in a year in man. 557.022 10.0142 149.9655 950.895 in % 22.5 34.7 9.8 30.5

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz