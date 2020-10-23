By Trend

Azerbaijan has approved the "Procedure for maintaining personal records of the insured", Trend report with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the procedure, individual registration of insured persons under compulsory health insurance is carried out in the electronic information system of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance based on a personal identification number (PIN).

Individual registration is for the organization and maintenance of information about each insured person under compulsory health insurance. The insured are persons whose health is insured on a compulsory or voluntary basis. Individual registration of the insured is carried out by transferring data from the Electronic Government information system to the Agency's electronic information system.

To ensure the access of the insured to personal credentials, the Agency creates an individual account of the insured and provides access to the personal account through the Unified Access System (Asan Login).

Individual registration is carried out to identify each person as an insured person and ensure the right to use compulsory health insurance services. Based on the personal data of the insured, information is collected about paid and accrued insurance premiums, the number of insurance premiums, insurance premiums payable, and a certificate of compulsory health insurance.

