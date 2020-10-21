By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased export of fruits and vegetables by 1.8 percent in quantity terms during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 387,338 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $402.1 million. In addition, export of fruits and vegetables increased by 3.2 percent in value terms, compared to corresponding period of 2019.

The share of fruits and vegetables in the total export volume amounted to 3.8 percent, while in the structure of non-oil export to 31.36 percent.

Moreover, some 154,980 tons of tomatoes worth $167.8 million were exported from the country during the reporting period. It should be noted that there were an increase in tomatoes export by 15.5 percent in quantity terms and by 17.9 percent in value terms, compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, during the reporting period there was also export of 11,404 tons of hazelnuts worth $69.2 million, 37,613 tons of apples worth $15.7 million, and 20,877 tons of persimmons worth $15.6 million.

Furthermore, there was an increase in import of pharmaceutical products to Azerbaijan by 51.4 percent in quantity terms and by 30.8 percent in value terms during the first nine months of 2020.

Thus, some 16,936 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $271.1 million were imported to Azerbaijan during the reporting period. It should be noted that 16,526 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $296.5 million were imported to the country in 2019.

Moreover, Azerbaijan decreased export of tea by 2.1 percent in value terms and by 7.4 percent in quantity terms. Thus, the country exported 980 tons of tea worth $6.7 million during the reporting period. The share of tea in total export amounted to 0.06 percent, while in structure of non-oil export to 0.52 percent.

In the meantime, the country increased import of tea by 9.3 percent in value terms and by 4.5 percent in quantity terms. During the reporting period, some 10,336 tons of tea worth $42.2 million were imported into the country.

Likewise, Azerbaijan exported 29,276 tons of sugar worth $12.3 million during the period of January-September 2020. It should be noted that export of sugar decreased by 45.2 percent in quantity terms and by 46.6 percent in value terms, compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Additionally, in January-September of the current year 77,100 tons of propylene, 102,400 tons of polyethylene and 102,100 tons of ethylene were produced in the country. In addition, Azerbaijan exported 164,876 tons of polymer products during the reporting period of 2020.

Likewise, the export of plastic and its products amounted to 164,876 tons worth $122.4 million. At the same time, the share of these products in the total volume of exports amounted to 1.1 percent, while in the structure of non-oil exports to 9.5 percent.

Meanwhile some 1,382 cars were produced in the country during the period of January-September 2020.

It should be note that during the first nine months of 2020 export of non-oil and gas products amounted to $1.1 billion, while export of oil and oil products amounted to $7.1 billion.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.

