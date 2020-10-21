By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 21 compared to the previous ones, Trend reports on Oct. 21 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 30.685 manat or $18.05 (0.95 percent) and amounted to 3,262.589 manat or $1,919.17 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.084 manat or 63 cents (2.61 percent) and amounted to 42.6714 manat ($25.10).

The price of platinum increased by 43.129 manat or $25.37 (2.96 percent) and amounted to 1.501,372 manat (88 cents).

The price of palladium increased by 104.5755 manat or $61.51 (2.62 percent) and amounted to 4,102.1085 manat ($2,413.005).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 58.157 manat or $34.21 (1.8 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 96.441 manat or $56.73 (6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.9387 manat or $1.72 (6.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 38.7515 manat or $22.795 (1 percent).

On an annual basis, the price of gold increased by 730.116 manat or $429.48 (28.8 percent), silver grew by 12.8156 manat or $7.538 (42.9 percent), palladium rose by 1,092.437 manat or 64 cents (36.3 percent) and platinum decreased by 17.1955 manat or $10.115 (1.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 21, 2020 3,262.589 42.6714 1,501.372 4,102.1085 Oct. 20, 2020 3,231.904 41.5874 1,458.243 3,997.533 Sept. 21, 2020 3,320.746 45.6101 1,597.813 4,063.357 Oct. 21, 2019 2,532.473 29.8558 1,518.5675 3,009.6715 Change in a day: in man. 30.685 1.084 43.129 104.5755 in % 0.95 2.61 2.96 2.62 Change in a month in man. -58.157 -2.9387 -96.441 38.7515 in % -1.8 -6.4 -6 1 Change in a year in man. 730.116 12.8156 -17.1955 1,092.437 in % 28.8 42.9 -1.1 36.3

