The volume of Azerbaijan's export of oil and oil products to neighbouring Georgia increased by 30.3 percent during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported 160,136 tons of oil and oil products worth $48.6 million from Azerbaijan.

Thus, the cost of products imported decreased by 28.1 percent in annual terms, while the volume increased by 30.3 percent.

It should be noted that during the first nine months of 2019, Georgia imported 122,827 tons of oil and oil products worth $67.7 million from Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that Georgia accounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Likewise, Azerbaijan accounted for 19.7 percent of diesel fuel supplies to Georgia during the period of January-September 2020. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 159,300 tons of diesel fuel. It should be noted that Azerbaijan was the fourth largest trading partner of neighboring Georgia in the period between January and August this year.

The trade turnover between two countries during the first nine months of 2020 amounted to $416 million. Of which, export amounted to $365.6 million, while import to $50.3 million.

