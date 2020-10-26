By Ayya Lmahamad

The Economy Ministry has removed financial sanctions on taxpayers on business entities registered in occupied regions and frontline zones in order to reduce the impact of damage caused to them due to recent Armenian attack on civilian infrastructure.

Since September 27, Armenian armed forces have been intensively shelling military objects and settlements of Azerbaijan, which is a gross violation of international and humanitarian law.

During this period, along with civilian facilities located on the frontline, many business entities were attacked and damaged by Armenian armed forces. As a result, a number of taxpayers registered in these territories have suffered significant damage to their business and property, their business activity has been completely stopped or they have suffered significant financial losses.

In order to reduce impact of material damage caused to business entities in occupied and frontline regions and to ensure the sustainability of business activities, the decisions on imposing financial sanctions on these taxpayers have been completely abolished, and decisions on the results of field tax audits have been partially cancelled due to the application of financial sanctions by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

In line with the adopted decision, finance sanctions to the tune of AZN 6.5 million ($3.8M) have been abolished for 2,103 tax payers. In addition, financial sanctions have also been abolished for 191 tax payers in full- and partially-occupied districts (AZN 103,000 ($60,588) and for 1,822 tax payers in the frontline districts (AZN 441,400 ($259,647).

Earlier it was reported that, 180 business entities from Ganja, Naftalan, Tartar, Fuzuli, Beylagan, Barda, Aghdam, Jabrayil and Aghjabadi regions received serious damages as a result of Armenian attacks.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

