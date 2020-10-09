By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 40.528 manat or $23.84 (1.26 percent) and amounted to 3,246.337 manat or $1,909.61 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 49.113 manat or $28.89 (1.22 percent) and amounted to 4,071.092 manat ($2,394.76).

The price of silver increased by 0.6584 manat or 38 cents (1.63 percent) and amounted to 41.1225 manat ($24.18).

The price of platinum increased by 16.7365 manat or $9.84 (1.14 percent) and amounted to 1.486,208 manat (87 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 34.663 manat or $20.39 (1.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 54.485 manat or $32.05 (3.5 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 4.191 manat or $2.46 (9.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 182.5545 manat or $107.385 (4.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 686.0605 manat or $403.565 (26.8 percent), silver grew by 10.9259 manat or $6.427 (36.2 percent), palladium rose by 1,222.912 manat or 71 cents (42.9 percent) and platinum decreased by 33.2605 manat or $19.565 (2.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 9, 2020 3,246.337 41.1225 1,486.208 4,071.092 Oct. 8, 2020 3,205.809 40.4641 1,469.4715 4,021.979 Sept. 9, 2020 3.281 45.3135 1,540.693 3,888.5375 Oct. 9, 2019 2,560.2765 30.1966 1,519.4685 2,848.18 Change in a day: in man. 40.528 0.6584 16.7365 49.113 in % 1.26 1.63 1.14 1.22 Change in a month in man. -34.663 -4.191 -54.485 182.5545 in % -1.1 -9.2 -3.5 4.7 Change in a year in man. 686.0605 10.9259 -33.2605 1,222.912 in % 26.8 36.2 -2.2 42.9

