The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 9 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 40.528 manat or $23.84 (1.26 percent) and amounted to 3,246.337 manat or $1,909.61 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 49.113 manat or $28.89 (1.22 percent) and amounted to 4,071.092 manat ($2,394.76).
The price of silver increased by 0.6584 manat or 38 cents (1.63 percent) and amounted to 41.1225 manat ($24.18).
The price of platinum increased by 16.7365 manat or $9.84 (1.14 percent) and amounted to 1.486,208 manat (87 cents).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 34.663 manat or $20.39 (1.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 54.485 manat or $32.05 (3.5 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 4.191 manat or $2.46 (9.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 182.5545 manat or $107.385 (4.7 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 686.0605 manat or $403.565 (26.8 percent), silver grew by 10.9259 manat or $6.427 (36.2 percent), palladium rose by 1,222.912 manat or 71 cents (42.9 percent) and platinum decreased by 33.2605 manat or $19.565 (2.2 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Oct. 9, 2020
|
3,246.337
|
41.1225
|
1,486.208
|
4,071.092
|
Oct. 8, 2020
|
3,205.809
|
40.4641
|
1,469.4715
|
4,021.979
|
Sept. 9, 2020
|
3.281
|
45.3135
|
1,540.693
|
3,888.5375
|
Oct. 9, 2019
|
2,560.2765
|
30.1966
|
1,519.4685
|
2,848.18
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
40.528
|
0.6584
|
16.7365
|
49.113
|
in %
|
1.26
|
1.63
|
1.14
|
1.22
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-34.663
|
-4.191
|
-54.485
|
182.5545
|
in %
|
-1.1
|
-9.2
|
-3.5
|
4.7
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
686.0605
|
10.9259
|
-33.2605
|
1,222.912
|
in %
|
26.8
|
36.2
|
-2.2
|
42.9
