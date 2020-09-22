By Trend

By the initiative of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA), a group of insurance experts have been created in Azerbaijan, the AIA told Trend.

The group includes experts of the insurance companies that are the members of the AIA.

There are experts in all AIA’s member companies, who can be contacted for any information in the field of insurance, the association noted.

At the initial stage, a group of 30 people was organized on the basis of the division of professional insurers in different directions, said the AIA.

"The creation of the group is aimed to minimize the number of inaccurate and perplexing information in public about the insurance system, the correct organization of information policy related to insurance in the country, the provision of information about insurance by qualified insurers," the AIA noted.

In order to get information from a skillful expert in the insurance sector, it is enough to contact the AIA at office@asa.az, the association added.

