By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on August 28 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 0.3145 manat or 18 cents (0.01 percent) and amounted to 3,304.188 manat or $1,943.64 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.2511 manat or 15 cents (0.54 percent) and amounted to 46.4517 manat ($27.32).

The price of platinum grew by 4.301 manat or $2.53 (0.27 percent) and amounted to 1,592.101 manat ($936.53).

The price of palladium climbed by 19.8815 manat or $11.69 (0.53 percent) and amounted to 3,738.4955 manat ($2,199.11).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 2.89 manat or $1.7 (0.1 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 4.3638 manat or $2.57 (10.4 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 1.2665 manat or 74 cents (0.1 percent) per ounce and palladium increased by 126.174 manat or $74.22 (3.3 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 693.957 manat or $408.21 (26.6 percent), silver grew by 15.5749 manat or $9.16 (50.4 percent), platinum soared by 114.036 manat or $67.08 (7.7 percent) and palladium surged by 1,221.467 manat or $718.51 (48.5 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.28, 2020 3,304.188 46.4517 1,592.101 3,738.4955 Aug.27, 2020 3,303.8735 46.2006 1,587.8 3,718.614 July 28, 2020 3,307.078 42.0879 1,590.8345 3,864.6695 Aug.28, 2019 2,610.231 30.8768 1,478.065 2,517.0285 Change in a day in man. +0.3145 +0.2511 +4.301 +19.8815 % +0.01 +0.54 +0.27 +0.53 Change in a month in man. -2.89 +4.3638 +1.2665 -126.174 % -0.1 +10.4 +0.1 -3.3 Change in a year in man. +693.957 +15.5749 +114.036 +1,221.467 % +26.6 +50.4 +7.7 +48.5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.28)

