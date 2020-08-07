By Trend

The price of gold continued to grow in Azerbaijan on August 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 26.6645 manat or $15.68 (0.8 percent) and amounted to 3,502.867 manat ($2,060.51 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 2.3647 manat or $1.39 (5.1 percent) and amounted to 48.3613 manat ($28.45) per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.7085 manat or $1 (0.1 percent) and amounted to 1,649.969 manat or $970.57 per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 42.1855 manat or $24.81 (1.1 percent) and amounted to 3,751.7385 manat ($2,206.9) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold surged by 469.999 manat or $276.47 (15.5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 17.3796 manat or $10.22 (56.1 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 247.8515 manat or $145.79 (17.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium soared by 462.944 manat or $272.32 (14.1 percent).

Precious markets Aug.7, 2020 Aug.6, 2020 July 7, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,502.867 3,476.203 3,032.868 +26.6645 +0.77 +469.999 +15.5 Silver XAG 48.3613 45.9966 30.9817 +2.3647 +5.1 +17.3796 +56.1 Platinum XPT 1,649.969 1,651.678 1,402.118 -1.7085 -0.1 +247.8515 +17.7 Palladium XPD 3,751.7385 3,709.553 3,288.7945 +42.1855 +1.1 +462.944 +14.1

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.7)

