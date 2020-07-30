The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 28.879 manat or $16.99 (0.9 percent) and amounted to 3,335.766 manat ($1,962.22) per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 2.6 percent and amounted to 41.01 manat ($24.12) per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.733 manat or $7.49 (0.8 percent) and amounted to 1,578.102 manat ($928.3) per ounce.

The price of palladium plunged by 228.8285 manat or $134.6 (5.9 percent) and amounted to 3,635.841 manat ($2,138.73).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 324.5725 manat or $190.92 (10.8 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 10.6418 manat or $6.26 (35 percent) per ounce, platinum spiked by 184.127 manat or $108.31 (13.2 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 372.878 manat or $219.34 (11.4 percent).

Precious markets July 30, 2020 July 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,335.766 3,307.078 3,011.193 +28.6875 +0.87 +324.5725 +10.8 Silver XAG 41.01 42.0879 30.3682 -1.0779 -2.6 +10.6418 +35 Platinum XPT 1,578.102 1,590.835 1,393.975 -12.733 -0.8 +184.127 +13.2 Palladium XPD 3,635.841 3,864.6695 3,262.963 -228.8285 -5.9 +372.878 +11.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 30)

