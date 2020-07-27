By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of trade turnover with Mexico and Ecuador in the first half of 2020, local media reported the reference to the State Customs Committee on July 27.

According to the statement, during the reporting period, Ecuador, Mexico and Spain were top Spanish-speaking countries with which Azerbaijan conducted most trade transactions.

Trade turnover with Spain amounted to $158.9 million, with Mexico to $30.4 million and with Ecuador to $21.9 million. Thus, compared to the same period in 2019, the trade turnover with Spain has decreased, while with Mexico and Ecuador has increased.

Moreover, during the reporting period, the value of imports from Spain was $29.9 million, from Mexico - $30.3 million, and from Ecuador - $21.9 million. The cost of import operations with Spain has decreased, while with Mexico and Ecuador has increased.

Furthermore, during the reporting period, among Spanish-speaking countries, the largest amount of goods were exported to Spain from Azerbaijan worth $129 million.

Earlier it was reported that the country’s overall foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.8 billion in the first half of 2020. Out of this, the value of exported products amounted to $5.8 million, or 57.7 percent, and the value of imported products amounted to $4.2 million, of the trade turnover. The surplus amounted to $41.5 million.

