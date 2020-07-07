By Trend

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital Investment Company has the biggest volume of operations on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) conducted from January through May 2020, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

The amount of the company's operations in the reporting period amounted to 4.4 billion manat ($2.5 billion), which is 67.8 percent of the total volume of operations on the BSE.

A little more than 11.7 percent (854 million manat or $502.3 million) of the total amount accounted for AzFinance investment company.

About 7 percent or 446.5 million manat ($262.6 million) accounted for UniCapital investment company.

The total volume of operations of other investment companies reached 618.4 million manat ($363.8 million). The total share of four other investment companies in the total volume of operations amounted to 13.3 percent.

Name of company Number of operations Volume of operations (manat) Share of the total volume of operations (in %) Pasha Capital CJSC 976 4.4 bln ($2.5 bln) 67.8 AzFinance investment company 607 762 mln ($448.2 mln) 11.7 UniCapital investment company 346 446.5 mln ($262.6 mln) 7.2 InvestAZ investment company 1,093 176.7 mln ($103.9 mln) 2.7 BTB Capital investment company 242 323.4 mln ($190.2 mln) 4.9 Xalq Capital investment company 349 308.1 mln ($181.2 mln) 4.6 PSG Kapital investment company 506 76.3 mln ($44.8 mln) 1.1 Total: 6.5 bln ($3.8 bln) 100

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 7)

