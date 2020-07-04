By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 22 1.7 June 29 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 30 1.7 June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 June 26 - July 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0054 manat (0.3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9112 manat (growth by 0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 22 1.9043 June 29 1.9144 June 23 1.9146 June 30 1.9105 June 24 1.9234 July 1 1.9073 June 25 1.9125 July 2 1.915 June 26 - July 3 1.909 Average weekly 1.9192 Average weekly 1.9112

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0241 manat (up 1.6 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 22 0.0244 June 29 0.0243 June 23 0.0246 June 30 0.0243 June 24 0.0247 July 1 0.0239 June 25 0.0244 July 2 0.024 June 26 - July 3 0.0241 Average weekly 0.0245 Average weekly 0.0241

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2482 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 22 0.2483 June 29 0.248 June 23 0.2482 June 30 0.2481 June 24 0.2484 July 1 0.2481 June 25 0.248 July 2 0.2483 June 26 - July 3 0.248 Average weekly 0.2482 Average weekly 0.2482

---

