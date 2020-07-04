By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 22
|
1.7
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
June 23
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
June 25
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0054 manat (0.3 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9112 manat (growth by 0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 22
|
1.9043
|
June 29
|
1.9144
|
June 23
|
1.9146
|
June 30
|
1.9105
|
June 24
|
1.9234
|
July 1
|
1.9073
|
June 25
|
1.9125
|
July 2
|
1.915
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1.909
|
Average weekly
|
1.9192
|
Average weekly
|
1.9112
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0241 manat (up 1.6 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 22
|
0.0244
|
June 29
|
0.0243
|
June 23
|
0.0246
|
June 30
|
0.0243
|
June 24
|
0.0247
|
July 1
|
0.0239
|
June 25
|
0.0244
|
July 2
|
0.024
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.0241
|
Average weekly
|
0.0245
|
Average weekly
|
0.0241
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2482 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 22
|
0.2483
|
June 29
|
0.248
|
June 23
|
0.2482
|
June 30
|
0.2481
|
June 24
|
0.2484
|
July 1
|
0.2481
|
June 25
|
0.248
|
July 2
|
0.2483
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.248
|
Average weekly
|
0.2482
|
Average weekly
|
0.2482
