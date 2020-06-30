By Trend

The price of gold declined in Azerbaijan on June 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold declined by 4.7010 manat or 0.16 percent and stood at 3,011.193 manat per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.2 percent, amounting to 30.3682 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 9.5115 manat or 0.69 percent, having reached 1,393.975 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 41.743 manat or 1.3 percent, making up 3,262.963 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 76.5255 or 2.6 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 1.8005 manat or 6.3 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 17.612 manat or 1.2 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by 172.805 manat or 5 percent per ounce.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 29, 2020 3,011,193 30.3682 1,393.975 3,262.963 June 25, 2020 3,015,894 30.4437 1,384.463 3,221.22 May 29, 2020 2,934,668 28.5677 1,411.587 3,435.768 Daily difference in manat -4.701 -0.0755 9.5115 41.743 In percent -0.16 -0.2 0.69 1.3 Monthly difference in manat 76.5255 1.8005 -17.6120 -172.805 in percent 2.6 6.3 -1.2 -5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

