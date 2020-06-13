By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 1
|
1.7
|
June 8
|
1.7
|
June 2
|
1.7
|
June 9
|
1.7
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
June 10
|
1.7
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
June 11
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
1.7
|
June 12
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.016 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9232 manat (decrease by 0.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 1
|
1.8927
|
June 8
|
1.919
|
June 2
|
1.8914
|
June 9
|
1.9187
|
June 3
|
1.9044
|
June 10
|
1.9282
|
June 4
|
1.9066
|
June 11
|
1.9297
|
June 5
|
1.9289
|
June 12
|
1.9206
|
Average weekly
|
1.9048
|
Average weekly
|
1.9232
The official rate of the manat against the ruble slid by 0.0007 manat (2.8 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0247 manat (down 0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 1
|
0.0242
|
June 8
|
0.0249
|
June 2
|
0.0247
|
June 9
|
0.0249
|
June 3
|
0.0248
|
June 10
|
0.0248
|
June 4
|
0.0248
|
June 11
|
0.0247
|
June 5
|
0.0246
|
June 12
|
0.0242
|
Average weekly
|
0.0246
|
Average weekly
|
0.0247
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0026 manat (0.1 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2504 manat (up 0.3 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 1
|
0.2496
|
June 8
|
0.2513
|
June 2
|
0.2499
|
June 9
|
0.2508
|
June 3
|
0.2527
|
June 10
|
0.2505
|
June 4
|
0.2519
|
June 11
|
0.2508
|
June 5
|
0.2519
|
June 12
|
0.2487
|
Average weekly
|
0.2512
|
Average weekly
|
0.2504
