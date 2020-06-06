By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 4.5956 manat.

The price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,930.0724 manat ($1,720), which is 0.15 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 25 - June 1 2,961.502 May 26 - June 2 2,951.4805 May 27 - June 3 2,935.39 May 28 - June 4 2,897.1825 May 29 - June 5 2,904.807 Average weekly 2,934.668 Price 2,930.0724

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.89548 manat.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46318 manat ($17.92), which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 25 - June 1 31.092 May 26 - June 2 30.8853 May 27 - June 3 30.3429 May 28 - June 4 29.9197 May 29 - June 5 30.076 Average weekly 28.5677 Price 30.46318

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 16.9826 manat.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,428.5696 manat ($840), which is 1.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 25 - June 1 1,437.325 May 26 - June 2 1,440.8265 May 27 - June 3 1,424.872 May 28 - June 4 1,418.31 May 29 - June 5 1,421.5145 Average weekly 1,411.587 Price 1,428.5696

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 86.6201 manat.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,349.1479 manat ($1,970), which is 2.5 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 25 - June 1 3,339.259 May 26 - June 2 3,342.2255 May 27 - June 3 3,374.041 May 28 - June 4 3,374.041 May 29 - June 5 3,316.173 Average weekly 3,435.768 Price 3,349.1479

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 6)

