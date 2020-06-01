By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $549 million in January- April 2020, which is 5.8 percent less compared to the same period last year, the Center for Analysis of Economic reforms and communication reported on June 1.

Russia was the top exporter of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products, exporting $186.2 million (increase by 13 percent). Turkey exported non-oil exports worth $122.2 million (decrease by 17.3 percent), Georgia - $58.8 million (decrease by 5.6 percent), Switzerland - $48.5 million (increase by 9 percent) and China - $18.1 million (increase by 45 percent).

In the list of non-oil exports for January-April 2020, tomatoes rank first ($73.3 million) followed by cotton ($44.3 million) and gold in raw form ($43.7 million).

In total, during the first four months of 2020, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to 153.9 million, plastics and plastic products to 60.5 million, cotton fiber to 45 million, aluminum and aluminum products to 25.8 million, chemical products to 26.5 million, electric power 34,3 million, ferrous metals and their products 15,1 million, cotton yarn 8,7 million, alcoholic and soft drinks 4,8 million and sugar 4,5 million.

Moreover, in January-April 2020 Azercosmos OJSC exported services worth $ 16.6 million to 26 countries. Azercosmos' revenues from the export of services amounted to 90 percent of total revenues.

Additionally, it was noted that in January-April 2020, Azexport.az portal received export orders worth $209.2 million. In April 2020, the value of export orders received by the portal amounted to $61.5 million, with an increase of 20.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

Note that in the period between January 2017 and April 2020 (for 40 months), the value of export orders received by Azexport.az portal from 141 countries amounted to $1.8 billion.

Furthermore, the value of non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Center in May 2020 amounted to $15.4 million. In January-May 2020, the Single Window Export Support Center issued relevant export certificates to hundreds of entrepreneurs, resulting in non-oil exports worth $46.7 million.

In 2019, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports amounted to $1.9 billion.

The Ministry of Economy estimates that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports will exceed $3 billion by 2024.

---

