By Trend

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) disseminated information about eliminating highly dangerous diseases detected in various animal species in several countries of the world, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“In accordance with the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code, after disappearance of the diseases, the waiting period ended and the corresponding health status for a number of countries has been restored,” the agency said. “As a result, there was a need to review the restrictions imposed on the import of livestock and animal products to Azerbaijan from different countries.”

According to the agency, to this end, based on the official information of OIE, it was decided to abolish a number of temporary restrictions imposed for protecting the country from infectious animal diseases.

“Thus, temporary restrictions on the import of livestock and genetic materials from Russia (Tatarstan, Chechnya and Chuvashia), Bulgaria, Iran, Germany, Israel, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Germany, introduced due to highly pathogenic avian influenza, Newcastle disease, nodular dermatitis, foot and mouth disease, flower disease of small cattle and bluetongue disease have been eliminated," the agency said.

At the same time, the import of live poultry and poultry products from Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, India and the US, where cases of pathogenic avian influenza of various levels were recorded, was allowed to follow the zoning principle in accordance with the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code.

Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency was founded in 2017. It fulfills such functions as legal regulation of food safety standards (preparation and adoption of sanitation norms and hygiene standards), risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products, state control over food safety and protection of rights of food product consumers at all stages of food supply chain, and others.

