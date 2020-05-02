By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 20 1.7 April 27 1.7 April 21 1.7 April 28 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 29 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 30 1.7 April 24 1.7 May 1 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0061 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8467 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 20 1.8432 April 27 1.8432 April 21 1.8415 April 28 1.8394 April 22 1.8443 April 29 1.8445 April 23 1.8386 April 30 1.8459 April 24 1.8308 May 1 1.8607 Average weekly 1.8406 Average weekly 1.8467

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 20 0.0228 April 27 0.0228 April 21 0.0225 April 28 0.0228 April 22 0.022 April 29 0.022 April 23 0.0224 April 30 0.0224 April 24 0.0228 May 1 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0006 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2436 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 20 0.2458 April 27 0.2438 April 21 0.2448 April 28 0.2431 April 22 0.2434 April 29 0.2435 April 23 0.2436 April 30 0.2444 April 24 0.2435 May 1 0.2432 Average weekly 0.2442 Average weekly 0.2436

