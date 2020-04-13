By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 30
|
1.7
|
April 6
|
1.7
|
March 31
|
1.7
|
April 7
|
1.7
|
April 1
|
1.7
|
April 8
|
1.7
|
April 2
|
1.7
|
April 9
|
1.7
|
April 3
|
1.7
|
April 10
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.042 manat (0.2 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8432 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 30
|
1.8842
|
April 6
|
1.8385
|
March 31
|
1.8737
|
April 7
|
1.8398
|
April 1
|
1.874
|
April 8
|
1.8473
|
April 2
|
1.8594
|
April 9
|
1.8477
|
April 3
|
1.8427
|
April 10
|
1.8427
|
Average weekly
|
1.8668
|
Average weekly
|
1.8432
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0009 manat (4.1 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 30
|
0.0214
|
April 6
|
0.2518
|
March 31
|
0.0214
|
April 7
|
0.251
|
April 1
|
0.0216
|
April 8
|
0.2509
|
April 2
|
0.0215
|
April 9
|
0.2508
|
April 3
|
0.022
|
April 10
|
0.2543
|
Average weekly
|
0.0215
|
Average weekly
|
0.2518
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0025 manat (1 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2518 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 30
|
0.2624
|
April 6
|
0.2518
|
March 31
|
0.2585
|
April 7
|
0.251
|
April 1
|
0.2569
|
April 8
|
0.2509
|
April 2
|
0.2534
|
April 9
|
0.2508
|
April 3
|
0.2563
|
April 10
|
0.2543
|
Average weekly
|
0.2575
|
Average weekly
|
0.2518
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz