By Trend

Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has concluded a contract with Azermash LLC, Trend reports referring to the state procurement website.

The corresponding contract worth over 1.9 million manat ($1.1 million) envisages the purchase of 164 Khazar LX cars.

The official opening of the Azermash plant was held on March 29, 2018. The plant was founded by Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar companies.

The plant is located in the Neftchala Industrial District in southeastern Azerbaijan.

All cars produced at the plant comply with Euro-5 standards.

Investments made to establish the enterprise at the first stage amounted to $15 million.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Apr.9)

