A mechanism of proactive appointment will be created in Azerbaijan and the coverage of insurance payments on unemployment will be expanded from April through December 2020, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Corresponding information is contained in the action plan of the Cabinet of Ministers on implementing the order of Azerbaijan’s president dated March 19, 2020 on a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the sharp fluctuations occurring in the global energy and equity markets, the economy of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities.

Work in this direction will cover 20,000 people, and 20 million manat ($11.7 million) will be allocated for it at the expense of the Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population;

Also, during the special quarantine regime, the unemployment insurance benefit will continue to be paid to people who are not provided with work (including those whose insurance has expired), as well as scholarships to employees who have had breaks in vocational training courses. Work in this direction will cover 2,000 people, and in total, 0.6 million manat ($352,941) will be allocated for this work from this fund.

Moreover, in order to close the deficit while reducing social insurance premiums and ensure the sustainability of social payments (pensions and benefits) to the population, 200 million manat from the reserves of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population for 2019, will be used from April through December 2020. For this purpose, 3 million manat ($1.7 million) was allocated from the SSPF.

The action plan, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the execution of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated March 19, 2020, includes the large-scale, effective and targeted measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus on the national economy, employment issues, issues related to the entrepreneurship and social well-being in existing conditions.

The document is mainly aimed at preserving jobs as well as providing support for employment and social welfare.

In addition to all this, the action plan also reflects the provision of social services in homes for single people over 65 and the provision of services in social service institutions to persons in need of special care. From April through May 2020, these services will cover 14,000 people.

