By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 42.4048 manat ($24.9) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,725 manat ($1,602).

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 23 - March 30 2,750.855 March 24-25 - March 31 2,744.8115 March 26-27 - April 1 2,696.1915 March 27-28 - April 2 2,693.973 March 29 2,767.8635 April 3 2,741.4625 Average weekly 2,767.8635 Average weekly 2,725.4587

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.58984 manat (3 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.00616 manat ($14.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 23 - March 30 23.8076 March 24-25 - March 31 23.9985 March 26-27 - April 1 23.9271 March 27-28 - April 2 23.7946 March 29 24.596 April 3 24.503 Average weekly 24.596 Average weekly 24.00616

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 30.4024 manat ($17.8).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,235 manat ($726.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 23 - March 30 1,226.465 March 24-25 - March 31 1,241.629 March 26-27 - April 1 1,239.436 March 27-28 - April 2 1,227.094 March 29 1,266.109 April 3 1,235.2965 Average weekly 1,266.109 Average weekly 1,235.7066

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 142.755 manat ($83.9).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,893 manat ($2,290).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium March 23 - March 30 3,896.1875 March 24-25 - March 31 3,990.223 March 26-27 - April 1 4,003.8995 March 27-28 - April 2 3,874.8355 March 29 3,851.129 April 3 3,814.29 Average weekly 3,851.129 Average weekly 3,893.884

There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 20 through March 28 due to the Novruz holiday.