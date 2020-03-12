By Akbar Mammadov

A delegation of the State Seed Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture took part in the XII Interregional Exhibition “Potato 2020” in Russia’s Chuvashia Region, the Ministry of Agriculture reported in its website on 11 March.

The Azerbaijani delegation met with “Norika”, “HZPC Sadokas”, “Alchak”, “Solana”, “Slavaya kartofelyu”, “Kastromskoy kartofel” and other potato seed producers, and familiarized itself with the products exhibited by these producers.

During the meeting, the rules of planting potatoes at different depths, the use of medicines and other agro-technical measures were informed.

The Azerbaijani delegation has also discussed current innovations and technologies in the sowing industry and familiarized itself with the advanced experiences in this sector.

The exhibition hosted 82 potato seed producers from more than 30 oblasts of the Russian Federation.

