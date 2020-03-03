By Akbar Mammadov

The final presentation of the “AgroHackathon 2020” start-up competition was held in Baku, the Agriculture Ministry reported in its official website on March 2.

The event took place with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, the organization of Agrarian Science and Innovation Center, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Industry Corporation, and the sponsorship of the “Bakcell” company.

The event was attended by representatives of the Office of the Ministry of Agriculture, heads of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, government agencies, rectors of higher educational institutions, representatives of subordinate organizations of the Ministry, head of the “Microsoft” office in Azerbaijan, as well as head of World Bank Office in Azerbaijan.

Commencing with the screening of the film about the “AgroHackathon 2020”, the event proceeded with the speech of Deputy Director of Agrarian Science and Innovation Center Akbar Abbasov on the purpose and essence of the competition.

“This competition will create a favourable environment for the realization of innovative ideas of agricultural start-up founders on the agricultural sector”, said Akbar Abbasov.

Talking about events held by “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center, Jeyhun Salmanov, Vice-President of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, invited start-up founders to work on long-term projects. He also mentioned that “INNOLAND” Incubation and Acceleration Center will continuously support the start-up projects.

“President Ilham Aliyev has declared the development of the agricultural sector as the priority direction,” mentioned the Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov.

He also said that thanks to consistent measures, the agricultural sector has entered into its new development stage, and its pace of development is continuing.

“Agricultural reforms implemented by the President envisages the further development of agriculture, and for this purpose, very large support measures are implemented. As a result of the state support, the agricultural sector has experienced a steady growth temp in the last few years”

The minister also emphasized that the last year, the gross production volume of agricultural products has increased more than seven per cent in comparison with that of the previous year.

Talking about significant actions related to innovative solution in all areas, Inam Karimov added that our further main task is effectively to use soil and water resources, provide the protection of the environment.

“The increase in farmers’ incomes, and at the same time, the decrease in their costs are also our main goals. Exactly because of these necessities, it is important to apply advanced solutions, innovative methods, modern technologies” the minister mentioned.

“The use of drones, and the establishment of Electron Agriculture Information System that ensures operative and transparent granting of subsidies, making agricultural services accessible for farmers, the use of platforms allowing the collection of accurate agricultural data is only one part of it," said Inam Karimov.

At the end of the event, winners of the “AgroHacakthon 2020” competition were awarded. The first place was captured by “Mathemates” team of Baku branch of Moscow State University named after MV Lomonosov, the second was the “Origen” team of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, the third was the SPD team of the ADA University.

---

